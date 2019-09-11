An American comedian says he’s taking a break from making Irish-themed videos after getting abuse online.

Josh Pray was flown to Ireland by the tourism board after posting videos about the GAA to his 175 thousand YouTube subscribers.

Although a lot of people were enjoying his take on the GAA, there was also some anger.

He started getting negative comments online when he got a free ticket to the All-Ireland Final between Dublin and Kerry – when many people missed out.

Some of the comments online turned nasty – and Josh now says he won’t be posting about Irish culture for a few weeks.

Darrach O’Se, who hosts a podcast promoting the Irish language, thinks there was a racial element to some of the negativity.

Failte Ireland says bringing Josh over was a success – and that they’ll continue to look for new ways to promote the country abroad.