Thomson Reuters

Joe Biden’s election victory may have an impact on a crucial week of British-European Union trade talks after the US president-elect’s recent intervention in support of Ireland’s position, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said on Monday.

“I think perhaps it does [make a difference]. Joe Biden is a real friend of Ireland, he is somebody who in the middle of this campaign has taken the time to make a very clear statement on the need to prevent a hard border at any point in the future linked to Brexit policy,” Mr Coveney told RTÉ.

“The relationship between Donald Trump and Boris Johnson was a close one and there was a lot of talk about a US/UK trade deal happening quickly,” he said.

“Now that Joe Biden is going to be the next president, I certainly think that will be a cause for a pause for thought in Number 10 [Downing Street] to ensure Irish issues are prioritised as we try to close out this phase.”

Talks resume in London on Monday on a post-Brexit trade deal, with Downing Street saying that “significant differences remain between the two sides”.