Joe Biden has officially been confirmed as the next President of the United States.

Donald Trump’s team continues to make unsupported claims of widespread voter fraud, launching multiple law suits against the election result.

But the electoral college has now given Joe Biden a majority of 306 votes to 232.

As Mr Biden pointed out in a speech, that’s the same margin that Donald Trump won by back in 2016.

“At the time, President Trump called his electoral college tally a landslide. By his own standards these numbers represented a clear victory then, and I respectfully suggest they do so now.”

Mr Biden is the 46th president of the United States after a long and drawn out election, with incumbent Donald Trump refusing to accept defeat.

Mr Biden’s victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of postal votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.

Mr Biden crossed 270 electoral college votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

He is due to take up office after his inauguration on January 20th, 2021.