Another jobs boost has been announced for the South East.

UK Headquartered company Trilateral Research has announced the creation of 40 new jobs at the Port of Waterford.

The research, consultancy and technology development company say the roles will be added over the next four years.

Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said: “This is great news for Waterford. Trilateral is a cutting-edge company and their decision to double their headcount over the next year and to create 40 new jobs over the next four years is a welcome boost for the South East. The government is focused on creating new opportunities across the country and we will be working to secure further investment for all regions, in the months and years ahead.”

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “Today’s announcement is a further vote of confidence in Waterford and the South East region’s ability to provide a highly skilled and talented workforce for companies like Trilateral Research. It demonstrates the South East’s strong value proposition. This investment is aligned with IDA’s strategy of growing regional investments. I wish to congratulate Trilateral Research on today’s announcement and wish them every success.”