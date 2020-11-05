75 new jobs have been announced at a business service provider in county Wexford.

C-S-C plan to set-up a European Centre of Operational Excellence in Gorey with the roles to be created over the next four years.

The company is headquartered in Delaware in the US and employs 2,600 people worldwide.

A statement from IDA Ireland reads;

“Gorey, Wexford, is an ideal location to establish our European Centre of Operational Excellence given its proximity to Dublin, excellent infrastructure, and access to a deep talent pool that will support the growth of our fund and depositary services across Europe,” says John Hebert, president of Global Financial Markets at CSC. “We can offer challenging, rewarding roles with clear career progression opportunities and competitive benefits to experienced candidates and graduates from the southeast region and those looking to relocate to Wexford. This support will help us continue to grow our global footprint.”