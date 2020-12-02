Over 800 people in Ireland remain missing.

Today is the eighth annual National Missing Persons Day.

The all-island event is a chance for families to talk about their loved ones and appeal for any information which may try to resolve the cases.

A special ceremony will take place today online with the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Speaking ahead of the event Minister McEntee said today is a chance to remember those people who have never come home.

She said it has become an important day for the families to speak from the heart and share their experiences with others who are still searching for loved ones.

The family of Jo Jo Dullard say they’re not seeking revenge around the disappearance of their sister.

The 21 year old went missing from Moone in Co Kildare twenty five years ago.

Her last known location was in a phonebox in the village, where she told a friend where she was, before a car stopped for her.

In October, Gardaí declared Jo Jo’s missing person case a murder investigation.

On National Missing Persons Day, Kathleen Bergin says anyone with information regarding her sister’s disappearance shouldn’t be afraid to come forward: