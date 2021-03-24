By Dean Egan.

Jedward are to shave off their quiffs to raise money for cancer.

The twins’ mother Susanna died from cancer in 2019.

They say they will be shaving off their trademark hair on the Late Late Show on Friday to help raise much-needed funds:

“We are shaving off our quiffs to raise much needed funds for the Irish Cancer Society.”

“We hope all the funds raised will contribute to a cancer-free future.”

“We are sending so much strength and love to all those suffering with cancer.”

Our Mom died from Cancer and We are shaving off our Quiffs to raise money for Cancer! @IrishCancerSoc pic.twitter.com/u1fZ9oRKGj — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) March 23, 2021