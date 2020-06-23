A mother in the UK has been jailed for threatening to stab a security officer and for licking windows in a supermarket before claiming she had COVID-19.

The Metro reports that Amanda Welch, aged 45, was first confronted on suspicion of shoplifting in a Tesco Express in Liverpool at 7am on May 2nd last.

When asked to leave by staff, Welch threatened to stab a security guard with a ‘needle’.

After making several jabbing motions towards the security guard, the defendant was said to have kicked, licked and spat on the windows of the store.

The court then heard that Welch proceeded to claim that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and that she wanted to “give it to the staff.”

The woman then left the scene only to be arrested by police some moments later.

When questioned Welch was said to have screamed and shouted to such an extent she was spitting at the officers.

A spit hood was then applied which Welch later removed in transit with her legs.

The defendant’s representative in court said that her client “was not of sound mind” at the time of the incident.

The presiding judge jailed Welch for seven months, highlighting the fact that she set out to risk the lives of key workers.