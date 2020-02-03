It’s still unconfirmed whether a passenger who arrived at Dublin Airport on a flight from Moscow has coronavirus.

The man was taken off a plane on Saturday night that had arrived from Moscow – it’s believed he travelled there from China.

Medical personnel with hazmat suits boarded the plane to speak to the man and it’s understood he was taken away by ambulance where he was brought to an isolation room in the Mater Hospital.

Other passengers reportedly had their temperatures taken before they were allowed to disembark and were told that they would be contacted in a few days.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said as of yesterday, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

It says it will meet again tomorrow to continue its review of the country’s preparedness for coronavirus.