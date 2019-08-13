Five students achieved top marks in the Leaving Cert this year.

Almost 59,000 students will receive their results when they’re released later this morning.

Five students will open their results to discover they got 8 H1s in their final year exams.

While 56 students acheieved 7 top grades at higher level.

The State Examinations Commissison says this years results are broadly inline with previous years.

However the number of candidates who failed ordinary level maths rose from almost 8 per cent last year, to just under 11 per cent this year.

There was a marginal improvement in the number of students who passed higher level maths.

7.2 per cent failed this year, compared to 7.5 last year.

For the first time this year students had the option to delay their exam and sit an alternative paper if they suffered a bereavement – with 40 students needing to avail of the facility.

Dr Derek O’Byrne is registrar at W.I.T, he has the following advice for students: