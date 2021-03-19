By Cillian Doyle.

It’s expected that Health Officials will give the green light to resume administering the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee and NPHET met this morning to discuss the latest advice from the EMA.

Germany, Italy and France have already resumed administering the vaccine, however, it’s expected it could be a number of days before the HSE is in a position to do so.

Ireland South MEP Grace O’Sullivan’s welcoming the all-clear for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Tramore woman says she’s looking forward to the Government resuming the use of the injection:

“I would say that the government will lift that suspension straight away and carry on – the good news is that once the vaccination programme continues and with now the Johnson & Johnson vaccination coming on stream in the next few weeks we should be on track to reach the EU target of 70% of the population vaccinated by the end of this Summer.”

“I think information is really important – that information is given out to different services that are providing the vaccine and there is awareness – that in itself is a power – in my mind, it’s now time to get on and resume the programme as soon as possible.”