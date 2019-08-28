Sinéad Flanagan, the 2019 Rose of Tralee. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Limerick Rose Sinéad Flanagan claimed it was the Treaty County’s year after success in hurling, Love Island and now the Rose of Tralee.

The junior doctor was crowned as the winner of the 2019 edition of the festival on Tuesday night.

As Dáithí Ó Sé announced her as the winner, a stunned Sinead said: “I think you can tell by me, I’m a bit shocked.”

Speaking backstage in her first press conference as Rose of Tralee, Sinead claimed: “It’s Limerick’s year!”

“We’ve had the All-Ireland, the league, the Munster final and now the Rose of Tralee.”

After being reminded that a Limerick man won Love Island, Sinead said: “[Love island winner] Greg [O’Shea], of course! Myself and Greg were in school together.”

Sinead said she “couldn’t believe” that the famous Rose of Tralee song was playing for.

“I’ve always loved the Rose of Tralee, especially that song.

“I think this was the first time I actually didn’t cry when the Rose of Tralee was crowned.”