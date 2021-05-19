By Dean Egan.

It’s claimed medical and personal information about patients IS now being shared online following the cyber attack on the HSE.

The Financial Times says it’s seen screenshots and files.

The records available online include internal health files, minutes of meetings, equipment purchase details, and correspondence with patients.

Technology Correspondent Jess Kelly says some very sensitive data is now being shared online:

“The 27 files that have been uploaded so far show personal records of 12 individuals”

“This includes things such as admission records, lab results and other very personal information”