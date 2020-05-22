Today marks five years since the same-sex marriage referendum in Ireland.
Since the legislation was introduced in 2015 there has been a total of 3,210 same-sex marriages in Ireland.
On the 22nd May 2015, Ireland became the first country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage by popular vote.
It was approved at a referendum by 62% of voters on a turnout of 61%.
A photo in Dublin Castle of a couple kissing under a ‘yes’ balloon made front pages around the world.
Cormac Golloghly and Richard Dowling were the first couple to get married following the referendum.
Richard says Ireland is a different place now: “People don’t stare at you anymore like they once did.”
He continued, “I think the referendum was a very important change for the gay community in Ireland.”
Tourism Ireland shared a video earlier today on how life has changed for people since then…
#WATCH Five years ago today, Ireland said #YesToLove 💚 To celebrate this momentous day, we asked people how home has changed for them since that day …
