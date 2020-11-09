It’s 25 years since Jo Jo Dullard went missing.

The Kilkenny-woman was last seen at a phone box in Moone in Co. Kildare on the 9th of November 1995.

In October, Gardaí launched a fresh appeal for information as her disappearance was upgraded to a murder investigation.

JoJo’s sister, Kathleen Bergin, says she wants to bring her sister home and lay her to rest:

“Please find it in your heart to come forward.”

“JoJo was on her way home that night, her journey was cut short, she did not deserve what happened to her that night”

“You can help JoJo finish that journey, bring her home to us, and let us lay her to rest beside mam and dad.”