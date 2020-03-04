The Italian government has announced all schools and universities are to close for two weeks because of Covid-19.

79 people have died from it in the country making it the deadliest reported outbreak outside China.

Meanwhile the Department of Health says it hasn’t asked any school to close in connection with the second confirmed case of coronavirus in Ireland.

A primary school in Co. Meath has shut today as a precaution – but wasn’t told to do so by health officials and will re-open tomorrow.

