By Dean Egan.

A meeting of IT Carlow’s Governing body takes place today.

Members will decide whether to agree on the merger for the Technological University for the South East.

It comes after their counterparts at WIT voted in favour on Tuesday, despite TUI Waterford members voting against the merger last Friday.

Speaking to Beat News, Wexford Sinn Féin TD Johnny Mythen says the Union vote was a ‘glitch’:

“There is a bit of an impasse at the moment, happening with the unions.”

“That can be resolved, and it should be resolved for the good of the South East.”

“Particularly in my own area in Wexford, 13,000 students leave every year for third-level education, and the problem is that they never come back.”

Photo: Google Images.