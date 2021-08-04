By Cillian Doyle.

“If it’s safe to have students back on campus, there’s no reason why you can’t have a graduation.”

That’s the view of IT Carlow Students Union’s Vice President.

IT Carlow’s Students Union is calling for third level graduation ceremonies to take place on campus this year.

It comes as last year’s ceremonies were held online.

IT Carlow are waiting for government guidelines to decide whether to hold physical or online graduations later this year.

Speaking to Beat News, ITC SU Vice President Mark Dunne says the class of 2021 deserve an on-campus graduation:

“The graduation ceremonies this year should be physical because students have had a rough 18 months, had the penultimate years cut short, they were shifted online through many never-ending lockdowns and they have made many sacrifices for the common good of this country.”

“The least that students deserve is an on-campus graduation so they can say goodbye to their classmates and be rewarded for all the hardship that they went through.”

Last week, Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers announced that 40,000 people will be able to attend the All-Ireland finals later this year, Mark added that if graduations were to take place outside, it wouldn’t be ideal – but “it’s better than nothing.”

ITC SU Vice President Mark Dunne also will raise the interest of 2020 graduates returning for some sort of on-campus graduation this year to IT Carlow staff to highlight their academic achievement.