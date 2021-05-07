By Dean Egan.

A group of students from IT Carlow will be “sleeping out” tonight to raise money for homelessness.

5 students will bed down outside the college’s GAA stand from 9pm this evening until 8am tomorrow morning.

Monies raised from the event will go to the Good Shepherd Centre in Kilkenny.

Speaking to Beat News, organiser Chris Rennick explains more:

“I chose the Good Shepherd initially because it’s close to Carlow.”

“One of my friends also works there helping homeless men and families.”

“I started a homeless fundraiser last November, we done a live leg wax on Facebook.”