By Dean Egan.
The President of IT Carlow says they made the case to buy a greenfield site for a new Wexford campus five years ago.
A campus was first established in Wexford town 25 years ago as a pilot project.
They now have almost 1,000 students and 100 full and part-time staff.
Patrica Mulcahy told an Oireachtas Committee that they have long outgrown the leased accommodation:
“3 years ago we had a contract signed and deposit paid, but the vendor withdrew.”
“We’ve looked at a lot of different sites, and one would hope that we’re very close now.”
Photo: google maps.