By Dean Egan.

The President of IT Carlow says they made the case to buy a greenfield site for a new Wexford campus five years ago.

A campus was first established in Wexford town 25 years ago as a pilot project.

They now have almost 1,000 students and 100 full and part-time staff.

Patrica Mulcahy told an Oireachtas Committee that they have long outgrown the leased accommodation:

“3 years ago we had a contract signed and deposit paid, but the vendor withdrew.”

“We’ve looked at a lot of different sites, and one would hope that we’re very close now.”

Photo: google maps.