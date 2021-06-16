Photo thanks to Lauryn O’Donnell

By Cillian Doyle.

A summer school is being launched by an Irish college for teenagers who want to become a social media influencer.

IT Carlow will host the week-long “Digital Hustle” course and 40 of the 60 places have already been filled.

The 5-day course, which is free of charge, will take place from June 21st to June 26th for secondary school students.

Students will learn about building a personal brand and how to grow their following with guest speakers such as Carlow TikTok star and social media influencer Lauren Whelan and many more.

Speaking to Beat News, Lauren explains more:

“It’s a completely free online summer camp and it’s all about social media, how to grow your personal or your business account on social media and how to utilise it to the best of its ability”

“There will be talks from myself on about how I grew my account on social media and how I grew on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, there’s also talks from people like Nia Gall – she has over 280,000 followers on TikTok.”

Lauren added that it’s a great opportunity for young people thinking about pursuing a career in the industry:

“You’ll be taught how to grow your social media from people who have grown their social media themselves and amazing opportunity to be a part of this course so I really suggest you apply.”

“It’s completely free so you might as well – you can sign up through the Digital Hustle 2021 Instagram – just click the link in their bio or through the IT Carlow website.”

For more information about the course, click here.