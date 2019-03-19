A landmark event has taken place in Bejing to cement links between IT Carlow and China.
The signings were attended by Education Minister Joe McHugh.
The signings, which took place in the Irish embassy in Beijing, aim to expand education links between Ireland and China, while offering the chance for students in eight institutions to visit both countries as part of their studies.
IT Carlow has linked with Henan University of Animal Husbandry and Economy to establish a new joint institution offering four degrees: Sustainable Farm Management and Agribusiness; Brewing and Distilling; Digital Marketing; and Supply Chain Management.
This initiative is of a significant scale and will see 100-150 students participate per programme.
The first intake of students is planned for 2020.