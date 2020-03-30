Institute of Technology Carlow’s Academic Council has agreed that, in recognition of the need to protect the health and wellbeing of students and staff, examinations and other face-to-face assessments scheduled to the end of the summer term will no longer take place.

They will be replaced, where feasible, by alternative online assessments/online exams.

The changes agreed by Academic Council are designed to enable our students to progress and complete their studies.

These changes will ensure that learning outcomes are properly assessed.

They will ensure that the integrity and validity of the award process is assured in an equivalent manner to any form of assessment conducted on campus.

Students will be contacted by their Programme Board and/or relevant lecturers over the coming days and weeks with details specific to each module on the relevant programme of study.

All full-time students and part-time lifelong learning students (where applicable) Where online examinations are occurring, students preparing for May exams will be contacted between March 30th and April 10th with details specific to each module on the relevant programme of study.

The Institute will then publish a full revised schedule of alternative on-line assessments/online exams on, or before, April 10th.