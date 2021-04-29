A university for the South East could be formed as early as January next year after the governing bodies of Waterford and Carlow Institutes of Technology voted in favour of the move.

IT Carlow approved the decision today paving the way for an application to be lodged with Minister Simon Harris tomorrow.

An international panel will examine the application and if approved the Technological University for the South East could be formed from January 1st.

Declan Doyle, Vice President of IT Carlow, says the move has been a long time coming:

“A huge decision today – the Governing Body of IT Carlow has today approved an application to Minister Simon Harris – to submit the application to establish a university here in the South East – it’s been a long road to this point and we really look forward to the next step of creating the university that the region has long looked for.”