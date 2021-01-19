A 29-year-old Irishman has died of injuries sustained by an avalanche while skiing in Switzerland over the weekend.

The man was one of a party of three people skiing in the Col des Gentianes region of Siviez in the south-west of the country when a slab of snow gave way.

The as of yet unnamed man is one of eight skiers to have died on the Swiss slopes in several incidents across just three days.

The tragic news follows a flurry of avalanche warnings issued by Swiss authorities as the heaviest snowfall in 20 years fell on parts of the country.

