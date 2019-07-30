An Irishman has been charged in connection with a crash in Australia, after being arrested on board a plane bound for Dublin.

Two men have been hospitalised after been left trapped in a car following a serious crash in the Sydney suburb of Chifley on Saturday.

The driver and a rear passenger were caught on CCTV fleeing the scene leaving their fellow passengers behind.

Soon afterwards Police were searching for two men believed to be Irish.

Last night a 22 year old man was arrested at Sydney Airport on board a plane bound for Dublin, which had already departed the boarding gate.

He has since been charged with a number of offences in connection to the crash and is due to appear before court again on the 15th of August.

Police are still looking for a fourth man.