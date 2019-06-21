A 53-year-old Irishman has been stabbed to death at a pub in the Costa del Sol in the early hours of this morning.

A 49-year-old British man has been arrested in Malaga in connection with the incident.

The incident took place in the toilets of an Irish bar in the resort of Fuengirola shortly before 2am.

It is understood the victim was attacked with a broken bottle. The two men were not known to each other.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police told the Mail Online: “National Police officers have arrested a 49-year-old British man in Malaga in the early hours of this morning over his suspected involvement in the death of an Irishman aged 53 at a pub in the town.

“The victim received cuts to his neck and other parts of his body with a broken beer bottle.

“The incident occurred around 1.50am in the toilets of the Irish pub. Police have established from inquiries that the victim and attacker didn’t know each other.

“According to initial inquiries, the suspect took an interest in several women inside the pub, including the partner of the victim.

“At one point the man who was killed spoke to the suspect. The victim was allegedly attacked by surprise in the men’s’ toilets.

The arrested man, who allegedly had two broken bottles in each hand, is suspected of inflicting several wounds on his victim, including some to the neck.

“He tried to flee the scene afterwards but was stopped from doing so by security staff and subsequently arrested by police in the area.

“Medical responders could do nothing to save the victim, who died at the scene.

“The British man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being held at Fuengirola police station.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.