Irish women regret getting drunk almost half the time they do it.

That is according to a new survey which polled thousands of Irish people on their drinking habits.

A new study has found Irish women regretted 49 per cent of the occasions when they got drunk.

By contrast, the same figure for men was just 35 per cent.

The findings come from the 2021 Global Drugs Survey, which polled over 2,000 Irish people on their drinking habits.

Adam Winstock, the founder of the survey, says there can often be a pressure in Ireland for women to match men’s drinking.

“I think it’s really worthwhile to accept that there are differences between the way that Men and Women when they break down alcohol.

“I think for Women particularly, it’s just not to feel that they have to be one of the lads and by just drinking a little less, they are going to have a better night and hopefully they are not going to regret it.”

Eunan McKinny, the head of advocacy at Alcohol Action Ireland, says people need to become more familiar with low risk alcohol guidelines.

“To remind people that it iss 17 standard drinks for men and 11 standard drinks for women with at least 2 or 3 days in the week whereby they are not drinking alcohol at all.”

People interested in reducing their drinking have been urged to download Drinksmeter, a mobile app which monitors alcohol consumption.