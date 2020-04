Irish girls born in 2017 can expect to live to 84, while the life expectancy of a boy born in the same year is 80.

The average age that women give birth to their first child here rose from 27 in the year 2000 to 31 in 2019.

Ireland has the tenth lowest representation of women in parliament in Europe, according to the Central Statistics Office.

Its latest figures show that men here are paid an average of 14.4 per cent more than women.