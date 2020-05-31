Irish Water’s considering introducing a hosepipe ban due to the current dry spell.

It comes as the forecast for the next week is for the good weather and high temperatures to continue until Wednesday.

A status red forest fire warning’s also in place.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow weather says there are downsides to the fine weather.

He said: “While we all want to enjoy the Bank Holiday weekend we do need rainfall soon or we’re going to start to run into some problems with not just the farmers, but with water levels.

“If we look at 2018’s hosepipe ban, the problem there was a dry June. If we were to get a dry June on top of a dry spring we could be looking at some serious water shortages.”

Met Éireann forecaster, Liz Gavin, says there’ll only be small amounts of rain over the coming days.

She said: “Generally across the bulk of the country you’re looking at anywhere between 3 to 6 millimetres, maybe 6 to 12 millimetres in parts of the Northwest and some Eastern spots.

“Over a week that’s not quite a lot at all. There will be a little bit of rain but maybe not quite as much as some of the farming community would like.”