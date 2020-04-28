Irish Water is urging the public not to water gardens or wash cars, patios and driveways in order to conserve supplies for essential purposes during the pandemic.

Leak detection staff and meter readers, who had been stood down due to Covid-19 restrictions, have been recalled to work to establish the extent of water demand.

Irish Water says the system was experiencing a period of high demand, with March an “unseasonably dry month”, according to the Irish Times.

“Irish Water’s absolute priority is the safety and well-being of our staff and the maintenance of water and wastewater services,” said managing director, Niall Gleeson.

“As the situation evolves our plans will be amended and adapted to meet all of the emerging challenges. We are confident that we have the capacity and capability to maintain critical services for the country.

“I would like to thank our staff and our local authority partners who have shown great leadership and flexibility in the face of this crisis.”