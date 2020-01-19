The trade group for e-cigarette sellers is threatening to take legal action to block a ban on fruit flavoured vapes.

Health Minister Simon Harris said last month the flavours are designed to be sold to children.

But the Irish Vape Vendors Association says “99 per cent” of vape products in Ireland are sold to adults.

Their director Declan Connolly, says government needs to hurry up and enact the law to increase the legal age to buy vape pens from 15 to 18:

“We have a code of conduct within our association which says that we do not sell to a person under the age of 18. We’ve been calling on this government and the previous government to enact this legislation.”

In early January the U.S banned the sale of certain e-ciggarette flavours such as fruit and mint, and Minister Harris remarked that this is something that Ireland should learn from.