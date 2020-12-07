Members of the Travelling Community in Ireland have the second highest level of discrimination in Europe, because of their background.

That’s according to a new survey by the Fundamental Rights Agency on Roma and Travellers in six countries.

This survey from the Fundamental Rights Agency collected information from 4,659 respondents who self identify as Roma or Travellers in Belgium, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

It found that Roma in the Netherlands and Travellers in Ireland (65 %) have the highest proportions of respondents who felt discriminated against in the past year because of their background

While 52% of Irish travellers experienced hate motivated harassment the 3rd highest in Europe.

Bridgie Nevin was one of the peer researchers on the survey.

The survey also found that 63% of Irish Travellers don’t have a bank account – the highest in Europe

and Male and female Irish travellers have the lowest paid work rates in Europe.

Minister for Equality is Roderick O’Gorman.

The Fundamental Rights Alliance says that EU member states should ensure that the fight against discrimination is mainstreamed in all policy areas.