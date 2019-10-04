There was no winner of tonight’s €190m Euromillions draw.
However, one Irish player managed to scoop a Match 5 plus 1 lucky star to win €2,521,015.
The National Lottery is urging Dubliners to check their lotto tickets.
It’s after someone in the capital won two and a half million in last night’s Euromillions draw.
They were one of eight buyers across the continent to match five numbers and a “lucky star”.
The overall jackpot of 190 million euro still hasn’t been won.
However more than 130,000 players won prizes in Ireland.