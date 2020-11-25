A Kerry teenager will be sentenced next year for the harassment of Ian Wright.

18-year-old Patrick O’Brien of Sycamore Court, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee pleaded guilty to two charges, arising from the harassment of the former Arsenal player on the 11th May of this year.

Today, Tralee District Court heard details of the messages sent to Mr Wright, which were described as “crass, racist and threatening.”

Two victim impact statements by Mr Wright were also read to the court, which outlined the shock and disappointment felt by the former England player.

Judge David Waters remanded Patrick O’Brien on continuing bail and ordered a probation report to be compiled, ahead of his sentencing on January 27th.