An Irish teenager has died following a fall in Lanzarote.

The 15-year-old boy, from Navan, Co Meath, is believed to fallen from a wall.

It happened just before 4am yesterday morning in popular holiday resort Puerto del Carmen.

Reports say that he suffered head injuries after trying to jump from a wall to a lamp post. However, he missed his intended target.

It’s understood he fell around 15 feet, suffered cardiac arrest and was revived before being brought to hospital.

A routine police investigation is underway. The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance.