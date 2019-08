Ryanair pilots have voted in favour of strike action in a row with the airline over pay and working conditions.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots Association backed industrial action by 94 per cent.

It says it will write to management early next week to outline plans for action unless Ryanair agrees to union pay proposals by next Monday.

Earlier this week UK based pilots voted for industrial action.

The move could cause significant disruption and lead to a number of flight cancellations.