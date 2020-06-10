An Irish woman who was raped by a man whose description matches that of Madeline McCann suspect Christian B has asked detectives to review her case.

Hazel Behan, who has waivered her anonymity, was just 20-years-of-age when she was raped by a man in her apartment at Praia da Rocha – just 30 minutes from Praia da Luz.

Speaking to The Guardian, Behan says “her mind was blown” when she read how Christian B attacked a 72-year-old American woman in 2005.

She says the planning, tools and tactics used all bore similarities to her own awful experience in 2004.

Behan, who then worked in Portugal as a holiday kiddie rep, says the man spoke English with a German accent, had piercing blue eyes, a distinctive birthmark on his thigh, and was about 6ft 1in in height.

The assailant wore a black leather mask for the duration of the attack and threatened her with a machete.

Behan’s told the British media outlet that her attacker seemed to have planned meticulously before the rape: “he had worked everything out, he had a plan and was very deliberate. He consistently cleaned his hands, and repeatedly changed condoms.”

In the weeks running up to the attack, Hazel was suspicious that someone had been in her room. She notes that money had gone missing and that furniture had been moved around. “I now know my attacker had… been stalking me in the period leading up to the attack”, she said.

Police in Germany are appealing to Irish tourists that might have been in Praia da Luz between 1995 and 2007 and who may have information to come forward.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters is calling for more information about him:

“We think the suspect has committed more crimes possibly against British people, Irish and Americans. We think there are more victims of sexual crimes [committed by Christian B].”

Behan has also been critical of the Portuguese police, noting that she was told to stay quiet about her attack over fears that a vocal campaign would damage local tourism.

No arrest was made following her attack. Behan has since reached out to the Met who are now working with Portuguese police on the case.

If you have been affected by the content in this story, Rape Crises Help are there for you. They will point you in the direction of your nearest Rape Crisis Centre. RCCs provide a safe environment where survivors of sexual violence come first. The National 24-Hour Freephone Rape Crisis Helpline 1800 77 88 88 is open for those who need to access crisis support.

Image: Hazel Behan, RTE, Twitter