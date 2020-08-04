Irish Rail is getting back on track, with many full pre-Covid rail services resuming from today.

The company has announced a further expansion of services as it aims to restore all services to pre-Covid levels by August 31st.

Spokesperson Barry Kenny says demand has been increasing: “Well we have been expanding services as demand has increased over recent weeks.

“From today onwards we will be restoring a full service on the Maynooth and M3 Parkway commuter line, on the Northern commuter line, and on intercity services between Dublin and Galway, and Dublin and Westport.

“So now the full pre-Covid schedule has resumed on those routes. That’s in addition to the Dart, where it’s already been returned to a full schedule.”

Full services have been restored on the following lines from today:

Maynooth / M3 Parkway commuter line

Northern commuter line

Galway / Westport to Dublin routes

Full schedules are available on Irish Rail’s website.