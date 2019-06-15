Irish Rail is describing an incident of alleged racial-abuse on a train as “shocking” and “upsetting”.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information into the incident, which took place on the Belfast-to-Dublin line last Sunday evening.

A man boarded at Dundalk and allegedly began to racially abuse a family.

Barry Kenny, from Irish Rail, said the matter is being taken extremely seriously.

Mr Kenny said: “Well, we’ve provided the information that the customers have provided to us and the families themselves of what was really quite shocking and upsetting racial abuse from the individual on board.

“We had security meet the train at Connolly Station as well, but obviously it’s important that these are pursued and we can help the gardaí secure a prosecution.”

Gardaí said that as the family were travelling on the 7.05pm train last Sunday evening, a man boarded the train at Dundalk at about 8.15pm.

It is alleged that he began to racially abuse the family.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Dundalk Garda Station.

They are appealing especially to anyone who may have mobile phone footage or a voice recording of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.