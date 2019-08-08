Irish Rail has collected more than €1.2m from fare dodgers in the last 18 months.

Rail bosses said in that time almost 20,000 people were caught out.

There have been calls that the revenue collected through these fines should be put towards paying for increased security on services.

But Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny says that would make no sense.

He said: “If you were actually funding someting as important as security measures exclusively from a pot of money that ultimately, in a perfect world, you’d like to get to zero – then that’s not actually the right way to do it.

“We are increasing the funding for security measures, for security personel, for CCTV, for text alert for all those systems separate to that and separate to any variation that there might be in the pot of money that comes in for fare evasion.”