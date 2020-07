Tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot of over €144.5m was won – with an Irish player coming just one number short of the mammoth sum.

For matching five numbers and one ‘lucky star’ the Irish player netted almost €113,000.

The lucky winner of the huge jackpot bought their ticket in Spain, according to the National Lottery.

The numbers drawn were: 12, 16, 23, 33 and 41 – the ‘lucky stars’ were 8 and 10.

The next draw is Friday.