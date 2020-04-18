An Irish EuroMillions player is €500,000 richer this morning after winning the EuroMillions Plus prize last night.

Residents in south Dublin have been urged to check their tickets today after one lucky player scored the big win.

The ticket was purchased at the SuperValu store in Walkinstown, Dublin 12

While last night’s €67 million EuroMillions jackpot was won by a lucky player in the UK, there were two Irish winners of the ‘Match 5’ prize of €16,606.

Those winning tickets were bought at Lynch’s Foodstore in Tullyallen, Co. Louth and the Spar store in the Village Green in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The National Lottery has extended the deadline people have to claim a prize due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

“We encourage all of our EuroMillions players who purchased a ticket for Friday night’s draw to check their tickets carefully,” a spokesperson said.

At home, tonight’s Lotto jackpot is €9.8m.

Lotto Results: Friday, April 17, 2020 Daily Million Results – Jackpot €1,000,000 There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize. 4, 6, 10, 22, 27, 28 | 1 Daily Million Plus Results – Jackpot €500,000 7, 14, 15, 31, 32, 34 | 35 EuroMillions Results – Jackpot €67,188,313 There was one winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the UK. In total over 47,000 players won prizes in Ireland. 16, 28, 32, 37, 45 | 1 | 11 EuroMillions Plus Results – Jackpot €500,000 5, 8, 24, 30, 35 Daily Million Results – Jackpot €1,000,000 There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize. 6, 7, 9, 11, 28, 35 | 14 Daily Million Plus Results – Jackpot €500,000 1, 5, 6, 18, 32, 39 | 24