The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) are calling for the medical card prescription levy to be suspended for the duration of the crisis.

Age Action say people who are advised to cocoon are turning up in pharmacies to pay for medicines.

The IPU says this is because patients currently need to pay the prescription levy, and that it is “impossible” for volunteers to do it for them.

It says eliminating this charge would be a compassionate gesture, and a benefit to the most vulnerable patients.

Meanwhile, Post Offices are to close on Saturday to give staff a “well-earned break”.

Debbie Byrne, Managing Director of An Post Retail, said: “Postmasters and Post Office staff have put in a massive effort in recent weeks to look after customers and ensure continuity of postal, financial and welfare payment services while having the necessary physical distancing measures in place.”