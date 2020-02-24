Irish people are being advised not to travel to certain parts of Italy due to an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Five people have died there and more than 200 people are infected.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel alert for Irish citizens.

The Department said: “Citizens are advised not to travel to affected areas.

“To find out if the area to which you are travelling is an affected area, please consult with your transport and accommodation providers, the Regional Government website of the region in question or if you are already in Italy, call 1500.”

The Department is advising people travelling to Italy to ensure they have a European Health Insurance Card and are up-to-date with the country’s regulations.

Around 50,000 people have been placed into quarantine to try to contain the biggest outbreak of the disease in Europe.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast the Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health advised anyone contemplating travel to Italy to keep up to date on developments as the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) convenes an emergency meeting this afternoon.

Dr Tony Holohan said: “Anybody who is contemplating travel to that part of the world should remain abreast of the situation.”

He added: “Anybody who has travelled and is concerned, who experiences symptoms of common cold or flu like symptoms should make contact with their GP by telephone, not to attend, and to be guided from there.

“We have guidance on a continuing basis which is updated as the international situation changes in demand that would help our GPs and front line health professionals to guide people when they make contact.

“We’re also saying to people who have queries and concerns that they may make contact the HSE Live which on a continuing basis will provide information – 1850 24 1850.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister says that there are concerns about the upcoming rugby match against Italy at the Aviva stadium

The Six Nations game is due to take place on March 7, but there are concerns about people travelling from Italy.

Simon Harris said they are reviewing advice and that the National Public Health Emergency Team are due to meet tomorrow.