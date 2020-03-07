Photo: A balcony room on the Grand Princess / www.princess.com

US helicopters are flying coronavirus test kits onto the cruise ship The Grand Princess where a number of Irish people are among thousands of passengers quarantined on board.

The ship is currently moored off San Franciso and under orders to keep its distance from the shore, after 21 people were diagnosed with the virus.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says the Irish Consulate in San Francisco is in touch with local authorities and monitoring the situation closely.

Donegal man Pat Kelly from Moville is a second officer on the ship.

You can view a live webcam on the ship clicking here.