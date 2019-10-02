Irish Airports are urging passengers traveling over the next few days to check the status of their flight with airlines as Hurricane Lorenzo approaches.

Cork Airport says strong winds may lead to disruptions, while Dublin Airport says it’s too early to tell if its flights will be affected.

Ireland West Airport says most of its schedule will be completed before an Orange wind warning comes into effect along the western coast.

While technically airplanes can operate in headwind conditions, winds over 45 knots (83kph) make closing airliner doors extremely difficult, and airports are likely to shut down their operations before winds reach those kind of speeds.

Shannon says it is monitoring conditions, and will update passengers on any potential impacts.

Met Eireann predict average wind speeds between 50kph and 65kph (35 knots), with gusts as high as 100kph “resulting in some disruptive impacts”.

Passengers around the country now face an anxious wait to see if their flights will be delayed or cancelled.