An Irish singer who was on the Diamond Princess ship quarantined in a Japanese port has been evacuated to Australia.

The cruise had been isolated after a number of passengers contracted Covid-19.

Over 620 passengers on the ship contracted coronavirus – including two Irish citizens who do not normally reside in Ireland.

Rebecca Harkin is a musician who was on the cruise that was docked in Yokohama harbour since the beginning of February.

She says she and her Australian partner are both healthy and will spend the next two weeks in Darwin with other evacuees.

Meanwhile, a 78-year-old man in Italy has become the first European to die from the coronavirus.

The country has seen the number of people infected more than quadruple, prompting officials to order schools, restaurants and businesses to close.