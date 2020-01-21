It has been revealed that a Dublin motorist was sent 4,417 letters concerning unpaid toll fees.

Des Long from Shankill, Dublin faces 1,139 allegations of unpaid toll journeys.

The van driver has been informed that he faces up to €25,000 in court fines after being sent the 4,417 reminder letters.

Mr Long says that he has been trying to liaise with eFlow, the operators of the M50 toll service.

51 drivers had been summonsed to appear before Dublin District Court yesterday.

In all, 28 motorists have been handed fines totalling more than €250,000 after failing to turn up to court to face charges for repeatedly dodging M50 tolls.

Geraldine Herbert, motoring journalist with the Sunday Independent, says that offenders of this ilk are rare: “These are persistent offenders. They’re very rare, about 1% of toll users and they’re blatantly using [tolls] without no regard of ever paying for it.”

Image: Stock, PL Chadwick