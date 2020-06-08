A meat plant in Co. Westmeath has been forced to shut for failing food safety rules.

JLM Foods and JLM Family Butchers in Tyrrellspass have been issued with the order by the Food Safety Authority, after being found to be selling products considered unfit for human consumption.

Any customers who have purchased the products (pictured below) are advised to avoid eating.

The regulator issued a total of three Enforcement Orders in May, which resulted in one and a half tonnes of meat being seized and destroyed.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, “all meat, meat products and meat preparations from JLM Foods and JLM Family Butchers, Main Street, Tyrrellspass, Co. Westmeath are being recalled as they were processed in an unapproved establishment, and were not subject to official controls. The traceability and accuracy of the labelling information provided is non-compliant.”

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated meat, meat products and meat preparations from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where these products were sold.

Wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their customers and recall the affected meat, meat products and meat preparations and advise their retail customers to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores.

Caterers are also advised not to use the implicated meat, meat products and meat preparations.